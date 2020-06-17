Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers were escorted by US F-22 fighters at certain stages of their scheduled flight at the border between the countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, exactly one week after reporting a similar situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers were escorted by US F-22 fighters at certain stages of their scheduled flight at the border between the countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, exactly one week after reporting a similar situation.

"Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces' long-range aviation conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean ... At several stages of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by the US Air Force's F-22 fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the duration of the flight totaled 11 hours.

The ministry stressed that the flight was conducted in strict compliance with international regulations.