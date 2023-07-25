Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:19 PM

US Screen Actors Guild Holds Rally in Support of Strikes in New York's Times Square

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) held a rally in New York City's Times Square in support of the organization's labor strike, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

Actors including Steve Buscemi and Christian Slater are expected to take part in the so-called Rock the City for a Fair Contract rally.

The event has drawn hundreds of participants to the area between 43rd and 44th avenues.

"Pay the actors, pay the screenwriters," has become one of the Primary slogans of those on strike.

The strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA to improve working conditions for actors and other media company employees.

The Writers Guild of America also went on strike over a labor dispute with AMPTP.

Former 20th Century Fox and Paramount executive director Barry Diller has said the film industry is approaching an "absolute collapse" if the strikes do not end before September 1.

The Biden administration hopes that the parties can reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month.

