US Screened 61% Less Passengers in 2020 Compared to 2019 - Transportation Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States screened 61 percent less air passengers during a pandemic-marred 2020 compared to the previous year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The United States screened 61 percent less air passengers during a pandemic-marred 2020 compared to the previous year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a press release on Monday.

"Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, the agency screened a total of approximately 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints. That figure represents just 39 percent of the approximately 824 million total passengers screened in 2019," the press release said.