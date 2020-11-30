US Screens 1.18Mln Passengers at Airports on Nov 29 Despite COVID-19 Outbreak - TSA data

Airports in the United States screened1.8 million passengers on Sunday as people defied health advice on the COVID-19 pandemic to visit their families over the holiday weekend, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Airports in the United States screened1.8 million passengers on Sunday as people defied health advice on the COVID-19 pandemic to visit their families over the holiday weekend, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed on Monday.

A total of 1,176,091 passengers passed through US airport clearance at the weekend, the highest number of travelers since the start of the pandemic in March, TSA data showed, although the number was less than half of the 2,882,915 screened at airports a year earlier.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had warned Americans that COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly across the country and urged them not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, saying they should celebrate at home or reach out virtually to friends and family.

More than 13.3 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since January and more than 266,000 have died of related complications, data tracked by the Johns Hopkins University showed. In recent weeks, daily hospitalization of those infected have reached more than 100,000.