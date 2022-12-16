US, SDF Troops Conduct 6 Joint Operations to Detain IS Operative - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that it and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have conducted six joint operations to detain Islamic State (IS, or ISIS, a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) operatives involved in planning attacks on detention facilities.

"Since partnered operations to defeat ISIS between the US and SDF resumed on December 8, we have conducted 6 partnered operations, resulting in the detention of 5 ISIS operatives involved in planning attacks on detention facilities holding ISIS fighters and on the Al Hol camp," the command tweeted.

On December 2, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US mission to defeat the Islamic State remained "viable and credible."

On November 30, CENTCOM announced that the Free Syrian Army killed IS leader Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi in a raid.