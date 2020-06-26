UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seafood Workers Get New Guidelines On COVID-19 Protection - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Seafood Workers Get New Guidelines on COVID-19 Protection - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Operators of seafood processing plants and fishing boats received a set of interim guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19, the Labor Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"While the seafood products these workers handle do not expose them to the coronavirus, their work environments - processing stations and other areas in busy facilities where they have close contact with coworkers and supervisors - may contribute to their potential exposures," the release said.

The guidance recommends arranging work stations six feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines, as well as staggering shifts, break times and daily screening of workers for symptoms.

Similar steps were previously introduced in meat processing factories, many of which had been forced to temporarily close due to the virus.

Related Topics

May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

48 minutes ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

1 hour ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi officials commend UAE&#039;s medical aid

1 hour ago

Unilever Pakistan announces next step in the evolu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.