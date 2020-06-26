US Seafood Workers Get New Guidelines on COVID-19 Protection - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Operators of seafood processing plants and fishing boats received a set of interim guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19, the Labor Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"While the seafood products these workers handle do not expose them to the coronavirus, their work environments - processing stations and other areas in busy facilities where they have close contact with coworkers and supervisors - may contribute to their potential exposures," the release said.

The guidance recommends arranging work stations six feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines, as well as staggering shifts, break times and daily screening of workers for symptoms.

Similar steps were previously introduced in meat processing factories, many of which had been forced to temporarily close due to the virus.