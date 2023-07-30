Open Menu

US Searching For Possible Chinese Malware At Military Bases - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US Searching for Possible Chinese Malware at Military Bases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) US intelligence representatives are searching for a malicious computer code that they believe China has developed to target the US military bases infrastructure in the event of a conflict, including the one around Taiwan, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The malware has allegedly been implemented in the networks managing power grids, communication lines and water deliveries essential for the operation of military bases in the United States and across the globe, the daily newspaper reported on Saturday.

The code is "a ticking time bomb," as it could attack the US military infrastructure and interrupt or slow down US military operations, one of the officials told The New York Times.

The malware allegedly has capacity to attack the US civil infrastructure as well, the newspaper reported.

In March, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said the United States viewed China as its biggest cybersecurity threat. She added that China might be working to build up its cybercapabilities to put US infrastructure at risk.

In May, US company microsoft issued a warning saying it was moderately confident that Volt Typhoon, a cyberactor attributed to the Chinese government, was developing capabilities that could potentially disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia in the event of a crisis.

Related Topics

Attack Water China Company New York United States March May Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From World