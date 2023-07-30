US Searching for Possible Chinese Malware at Military Bases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) US intelligence representatives are searching for a malicious computer code that they believe China has developed to target the US military bases infrastructure in the event of a conflict, including the one around Taiwan, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The malware has allegedly been implemented in the networks managing power grids, communication lines and water deliveries essential for the operation of military bases in the United States and across the globe, the daily newspaper reported on Saturday.

The code is "a ticking time bomb," as it could attack the US military infrastructure and interrupt or slow down US military operations, one of the officials told The New York Times.

The malware allegedly has capacity to attack the US civil infrastructure as well, the newspaper reported.

In March, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said the United States viewed China as its biggest cybersecurity threat. She added that China might be working to build up its cybercapabilities to put US infrastructure at risk.

In May, US company microsoft issued a warning saying it was moderately confident that Volt Typhoon, a cyberactor attributed to the Chinese government, was developing capabilities that could potentially disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia in the event of a crisis.