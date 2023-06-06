UrduPoint.com

US SEC Charges Coinbase With Operating As Unregistered Securities Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase with operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Coinbase, Inc.

with operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC also charged Coinbase for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program," the SEC said in a statement.

The complaint filed by the SEC says that Coinbase has made billions of Dollars by unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities at least since 2019.

