US SEC Charges Nissan, Ex-CEO Ghosn With Hiding $140 Mn From Investors
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:49 PM
US securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors
Ghosn will pay $1 million in fines to settle the matter without admitting wrongdoing, and will be barred from serving as a corporate executive for 10years, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
Nissan will pay a $15 million fine. The SEC also charged former board member Greg Kelly aiding in the fraud.