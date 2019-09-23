US SEC charges Nissan, ex-CEO Ghosn with hiding $140 mn from investors

(@imziishan)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :US securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors.

Ghosn will pay $1 million in fines to settle the matter without admitting wrongdoing, and will be barred from serving as a corporate executive for 10years, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

Nissan will pay a $15 million fine. The SEC also charged former board member Greg Kelly aiding in the fraud.