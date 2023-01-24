UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US SEC Fines Bloomberg for 'Misrepresentation' in Paid Subscription Service BVAL

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Bloomberg Finance LP has been fined $5 million for misleading disclosures by BVAL, a paid subscription service of the global markets data provider, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Monday.

"The SEC's order finds that Bloomberg violated section 17(a)(2) of the Securities Act. Without admitting or denying the findings, Bloomberg agreed to cease and desist from future violations and to pay a $5 million penalty. The SEC's order notes that Bloomberg voluntarily engaged in remedial efforts to make improvements to its BVAL line of business," the statement said.

Bloomberg's Evaluated Pricing Product (BVAL) provides daily price valuations for fixed-income securities to financial services entities. The SEC found that from at least 2016 to October 2022, Bloomberg failed to disclose to customers of the paid subscription service that the valuations for specific fixed-income securities could be based on a single data input, such as broker quotes, which does not align with the methodologies it previously disclosed.

The SEC said Bloomberg's actions could have an impact on the price at which securities are offered or traded.

It is incumbent on Bloomberg and other pricing services to provide accurate information to their customers about their valuation processes, Osman Nawaz, chief of the Division of Enforcement's Complex Financial Instruments Unit, was quoted in the statement as saying.

The case underscores that the SEC will hold service providers accountable for misrepresentations that impact investors, the statement added.

