US Second Gentleman to Hold Anti-Semitism Roundtable on Wednesday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Wednesday will convene a roundtable with Jewish leaders and government officials to address the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States, the White House said on Monday.

"On Wednesday, December 7, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will convene a roundtable with Jewish leaders to discuss the rise of anti-Semitism and efforts to combat hate in our nation," the White House said in an advisory.

Participants in the roundtable will include White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting anti-Semitism Deborah Lipstadt, the advisory said.

Last week, the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on a talk show at the news site InfoWars and said he likes Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

During the discussion, Ye claimed to love both Jews and Nazis.

On Friday, Emohoff said that he is "in pain" at the expressions of support for Nazis, adding that the perpetuating of lies, such as the denial of the Holocaust, and praising Nazi murderers, fans the flames of anti-Semitism and hate.

"We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts. We must not stay silent," Emhoff said on Friday via Twitter.

Ye had previously been accused of anti-Semitism for making public claims about disproportionate Jewish influence in certain industries and claiming that black people are the "real Jews."