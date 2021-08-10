UrduPoint.com

US Second Gentleman To Lead Delegation To Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will head the American delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, a White House said in a statement.

"Mr.

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States, will lead the delegation," the statement read.

Charge d'Affaires of the US embassy in Tokyo, Raymond Greene, will also participate in the delegation, the statement added.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5 immediately following the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games which concluded on Sunday.

