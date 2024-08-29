US Second Quarter Growth Stronger Than Estimated: Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The US economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter this year, the Department of Commerce said Thursday, on stronger consumer spending than originally anticipated.
The world's biggest economy grew at an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the April to June period, up from 2.8 percent according to an earlier estimate.
Analysts had expected no revision to the figure.
"The update primarily reflected an upward revision to consumer spending," said the Commerce Department.
Unexpectedly robust consumption -- even in the face of high interest rates -- has helped to bolster the US economy in recent times.
But with households depleting pandemic-era savings, the anticipation was for consumers to pull back.
In the latest revision, the higher spending was was partly offset by downward revisions in other areas like business investment, exports and government spending.
Imports, however, were revised higher.
The 3.0 percent number for the second quarter this year was an uptick from 1.4 percent growth in the first quarter.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan2 minutes ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches2 minutes ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win2 minutes ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop3 minutes ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics12 minutes ago
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu43 minutes ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran1 hour ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors1 hour ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches1 hour ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years1 hour ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,0001 hour ago
-
Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt spokesperson1 hour ago