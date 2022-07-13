US Secret Service Agent Sent Home From Israel After Altercation With Woman - Reports

A US Secret Service agent was sent back to the United States after an alleged physical altercation with a woman in Jerusalem while off-duty, CBS reported on Wednesday, citing the agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) A US Secret Service agent was sent back to the United States after an alleged physical altercation with a woman in Jerusalem while off-duty, CBS reported on Wednesday, citing the agency.

The Secret Service told CBS that the agent was briefly detained, questioned, and released by Israeli police following the alleged incident.

His access to agency systems and facilities has been suspended pending an investigation.

Citing a person familiar with the situation, CBS reported that the woman called the authorities after allegedly being struck by the agent, who was leaving a dinner with colleagues. Investigators are examining whether he was drunk.

The incident occurred as US President Biden was about to travel to Israel to begin his first middle East tour since assuming the presidency.