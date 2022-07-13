UrduPoint.com

US Secret Service Agent Sent Home From Israel After Altercation With Woman - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

US Secret Service Agent Sent Home From Israel After Altercation With Woman - Reports

A US Secret Service agent was sent back to the United States after an alleged physical altercation with a woman in Jerusalem while off-duty, CBS reported on Wednesday, citing the agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) A US Secret Service agent was sent back to the United States after an alleged physical altercation with a woman in Jerusalem while off-duty, CBS reported on Wednesday, citing the agency.

The Secret Service told CBS that the agent was briefly detained, questioned, and released by Israeli police following the alleged incident.

His access to agency systems and facilities has been suspended pending an investigation.

Citing a person familiar with the situation, CBS reported that the woman called the authorities after allegedly being struck by the agent, who was leaving a dinner with colleagues. Investigators are examining whether he was drunk.

The incident occurred as US President Biden was about to travel to Israel to begin his first middle East tour since assuming the presidency.

Related Topics

Police Israel Jerusalem United States Middle East Women

Recent Stories

Over 6700 personnel to perform security duty for B ..

Over 6700 personnel to perform security duty for By-elections in Lodhran, Multan ..

28 seconds ago
 SAU to launch oil palms plantation project in coas ..

SAU to launch oil palms plantation project in coastal distts

29 seconds ago
 Japan's Economy Minister Calls on US, Australia to ..

Japan's Economy Minister Calls on US, Australia to Boost LNG Production, Increas ..

31 seconds ago
 Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

6 minutes ago
 Hungary Declares State of Energy Emergency, Bans E ..

Hungary Declares State of Energy Emergency, Bans Energy, Firewood Exports - Gove ..

6 minutes ago
 China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to ..

China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to Get EU to Follow Suit - US St ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.