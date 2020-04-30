UrduPoint.com
US Secret Service Arrest Man For Opening Fire On Cuban Embassy In Washington - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

The US Secret Service has arrested a man who opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault-style rifle, local media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US Secret Service has arrested a man who opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault-style rifle, local media reported on Thursday.

The man had arrived to the scene at around 2:00 a.m.

in an SUV with Texas license plates and an American flag on top before he started firing shots toward the embassy, the local ABC7 news reported.

Witnesses said the man fired around 30 shots, the report said. No one was injured in the attack and the weapon and ammunition were recovered upon the suspect's arrest, the report said.

Both the US Secret Service and Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the incident, the report added.

