US Secret Service Arrest Man for Opening Fire on Cuban Embassy in Washington - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US police have arrested a man who opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault-style rifle, the Secret Service told Sputnik in a emailed statement on Thursday.

"This morning at approximately 2:15am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired. One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," the statement said.

No one was injured in the apparent attack, the statement said. The Secret Service is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, it added.

The man had arrived to the scene in an SUV with Texas license plates and an American flag on top before he started firing shots toward the embassy, the local ABC7 news reported. Witnesses said the man fired around 30 shots, according to the report.