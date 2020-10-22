US Secret Service Arrest Man for Threatening to Kill Biden, Harris - Affidavit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The US Secret Service has arrested a man from the state of Maryland after he threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris on national television, an affidavit revealed on Wednesday.

"James Dale REED, knowingly and willfully threatened to kill and to kidnap and to inflict bodily harm upon Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, who are major candidates for the office of the President and Vice President of the United States, respectively," the affidavit said, adding that he can face up to five years in prison for this offense.

Reed left the threatening letter at a home with a Biden-Harris campaign sign. Reed also warned in the letter that anyone who is a Biden-Harris supporter will be targeted as well, the affidavit said.

In the threatening letter, Reed said that Biden and Harris would turn the United States into a "communist wasteland." He also warned in the letter of a war against Biden, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, the WMUR television station reported that police in the New Hampshire city of Milford were investigating a series of threatening letters sent to supporters of President Donald Trump, including burning down their homes.

US voters will head to the polls on November 3 to choose between Trump and Biden. The two candidates are scheduled to hold their second and final televised debate on Thursday evening.