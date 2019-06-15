US Secret Service Arrest Man for Trying to Access White House Grounds - Reports

The US Secret Service arrested an unidentified man trying to jump the fence onto the territory of the White House from the grounds of the US Treasury Building, the agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The US Secret Service arrested an unidentified man trying to jump the fence onto the territory of the White House from the grounds of the US Treasury Building, the agency said.

"An individual attempted to cross a security barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody," the Secret Service said, as cited by the US NBC news outlet.

The trespassing occurred at around 9:10 p.m. (13:10 GMT).

The suspect faces charges of assault of a police officer and unlawful entry. The case is being handled by the Metropolitan Police in Washington DC.