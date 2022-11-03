- Home
US Secret Service Conducting Sweep At Mar-a-Lago After Reported Trespassing Call - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The US Secret Service is currently verifying the safety of the area at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after the local police department received a call concerning trespassing, US media reported on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Palm Beach police responded to a trespassing call at Mar-a-Lago, and had their units parked on the back side after which they departed the scene, an ABC reporter said via Twitter.
Mar-a-Lago is the residence of former US President Donald Trump.