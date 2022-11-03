US Secret Service Conducting Sweep at Mar-a-Lago After Reported Trespassing Call - Reports

The US Secret Service is currently verifying the safety of the area at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after the local police department received a call concerning trespassing, US media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The US Secret Service is currently verifying the safety of the area at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after the local police department received a call concerning trespassing, US media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Palm Beach police responded to a trespassing call at Mar-a-Lago, and had their units parked on the back side after which they departed the scene, an ABC reporter said via Twitter.

Mar-a-Lago is the residence of former US President Donald Trump.