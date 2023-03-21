UrduPoint.com

US Secret Service Coordinating With NYPD Over Possible Trump Indictment - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 09:57 PM

The United States Secret Service is coordinating security measures with the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the event ex-president Donald Trump is indicted, prompting mass protests, ABC News reported Tuesday, citing a source

The two departments discussed logistics and security in the courtroom via a phone call on Monday, the report said.

The two departments discussed logistics and security in the courtroom via a phone call on Monday, the report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the authorities have been monitoring social media regarding the Trump case and that the NYPD were on the look out for illegal actions.

Over the weekend, Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was to be arrested on March 21.

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump said in the post, according to Fox News. On March 18, an NYPD representative told Sputnik that police officers in New York were on standby in the light of former president's call for action posted on social media.

Trump's possible arrest is connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing their 2006 sexual affair. Trump dismissed his connection to Daniels as well as any other felony on his part. He also refused to testify before the jury, which will decide whether to indict him on Tuesday.

