UrduPoint.com

US Secret Service Cordons Off Area Near Russian Embassy Over Suspicious Luggage

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Secret Service Cordons Off Area Near Russian Embassy Over Suspicious Luggage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The US Secret Service has cordoned the area around the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. after an unidentified woman left two suspicious suitcases next to the mission's building, an embassy official told Sputnik.

"At 12:43 p.m.

EST (16:43 GMT), an Asian looking woman left two suitcases near the embassy building. She stood for eight minutes and then left the place. The Secret Service and explosives technicians have sealed off the surrounding area near Wisconsin Avenue and are working on the scene. Information about the woman has been turned over to the Secret Service," the official said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Women Asia P

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

4 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.