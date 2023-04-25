US Secret Service Cordons Off Area Near Russian Embassy Over Suspicious Luggage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The US Secret Service has cordoned the area around the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. after an unidentified woman left two suspicious suitcases next to the mission's building, an embassy official told Sputnik.

"At 12:43 p.m.

EST (16:43 GMT), an Asian looking woman left two suitcases near the embassy building. She stood for eight minutes and then left the place. The Secret Service and explosives technicians have sealed off the surrounding area near Wisconsin Avenue and are working on the scene. Information about the woman has been turned over to the Secret Service," the official said.