US Secret Service Insists Trump Well-protected Despite Second Scare
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM
West Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The embattled US Secret Service on Monday defended its role a day after a gunman managed to lie in wait for Donald Trump, as another apparent assassination attempt heightened fears of election violence.
The suspected gunman did not have a line of sight on the former president and failed to fire a shot before he was discovered by agents, according to the Secret Service, which insisted it provided the "highest level" of protection for Trump.
As security officials revealed new details, including their belief the suspect acted alone, Trump sought to blame election rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for Sunday's scare, citing their "rhetoric" about him endangering democracy.
Trump's politicization of the incident, in which a man allegedly planned to fire on him while Trump played golf in Florida, further stoked tensions ahead of the presidential election in seven weeks.
Both Biden and Harris have denounced the apparent assassination bid, with Biden saying: "I've always condemned political violence. I always will."
Biden also telephoned Trump "and conveyed his relief that he is safe," the White House said, adding the two men had "a cordial conversation."
