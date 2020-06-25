(@FahadShabbir)

Dozens of the US Secret Service officers who worked US President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma last week were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days after two of their colleagues were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation

The order came in the wake of media reports earlier this week that COVID-19 was detected in six members of the advance staffers of Trump's re-election campaign who helped organize the event in Tulsa, which became known hours before the president's evening rally. Later, two more employees of the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus both were infected at the rally.

According to the newspaper, the secret service ordered the employees to stay at home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip.

The newspaper also reported, citing other people familiar with the situation, that on Tuesday, the Secret Service field office in Tulsa was instructed to start testing its local agents who had assisted with the rally for the coronavirus in a local hospital. As part of the arrangement, doctors tested both agents and some local officials in parked cars outside the hospital.

The rally in Tulsa was Trump's first campaign event since March, when the COVID-19 lockdown began in the US. Some 6,200 people attended the gathering, according to Forbes magazine, citing an employee of the Tulsa fire department. The event was held contrary to the warnings of experts about the danger of the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has confirmed so far more than 2.38 million cases of the infection, including over 121,000 fatalities and 650,000 recoveries.