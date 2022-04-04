UrduPoint.com

US Secret Service Pays $30,000 In Rent To Protect Hunter Biden - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The US Secret Service expends more than $30,000 to rent property in California to protect US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who lives in a luxury estate in Malibu, ABC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The US Secret Service expends more than $30,000 to rent property in California to protect US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who lives in a luxury estate in Malibu, ABC news reported on Monday.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting high-ranking officials and members of their families, is renting a Spanish-style home next to the four-bedroom property Hunter Biden has lived for the past year, the report said.

The agency has an obligation to protect the president and his family and typically rents an estate in close proximity to the place where the protectee lives, the report cited former Secret Service officer Don Mihalek as saying.

The agency had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially, Mihalek added.

Members of the Biden family, including Hunter, began to receive 24-hour protection when Joe Biden became the Democratic party's presidential nominee in June of 2020, according to the report.

