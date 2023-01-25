US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways to Counter Mass Attacks - Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US Secret Service on Wednesday released a threat assessment report on the causes of mass shootings in an effort to help prevent mass violence in the United States.

"The information revealed in this report is intended to guide those prevention efforts," US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said in a press release on the report. "NTAC's (National Threat Assessment Center) exploration of each attacker's background, motivation and pre-attack behavior will assist the Secret Service and our partners in our shared violence prevention efforts."

Cheatle said the prevention of mass violence in the United States remains critical given that communities and families have been devastated far too often by the impact of such tragedies and encouraged the Secret Service's public safety partners to review the information and apply it to their own practices for providing a safe environment across the country.

Secret Service researchers and staff used specific information drawn from 173 cases in a numbers of public spaces considered "safe" - schools, houses of worship, businesses and workplaces, residential complexes, military bases and other sites - that occurred between 2016 and 2020, the release said.

The study found that the typical assailant was a 34-year-old man driven by personal grievances, rather than ideology, concerning health, finances or interpersonal relationships, the release said. However, a significant number of attacks were motivated by anti-government, anti-Semitic or misogynistic views.

More than three-quarters of all attacks involved firearms, usually a handgun, and more than 80% of attacks involving guns resulted in at least one death, the release said.

Most of the attackers had exhibited behavior that elicited concern in family members, friends, neighbors, classmates, co-workers and others, and in many cases, those individuals feared for the safety of themselves or others, the release added.

More than half of the attackers experienced mental health symptoms prior to or at the time of their attacks, including depression, psychotic symptoms and suicidal thoughts, according to the release.