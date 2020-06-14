US Secret Service Says Did Use Pepper Spray on Protesters Near White House - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The US Secret Service has admitted using pepper spray against protesters in Lafayette Park earlier this month, right before US President Donald Trump's photo op in front of a church.

Initially, the agency concluded that none of the US Secret Service personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area on June 1.

"After further review, the U. S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park. The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual," the Secret Service said in a statement on Saturday.

On June 3, Trump retweeted an article claiming the media had falsely reported on law enforcement using tear gas to disperse protesters outside the White House. A US Park Police spokesperson later said the department had made a "mistake" when claiming that tear gas had not been used against the demonstrators.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday that it was a "mistake" that he walked with Trump to St.

John's Church in Washington D. C. on June 1 for a photo opportunity after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, D. C., said she was fired at by US police several times while the protest was being dispersed, despite saying several times she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.

Mass protests have been ongoing in the US since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota on May 25. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired in connection with the incident. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.