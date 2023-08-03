US Secret Service Says Security Efforts for Trump Court Appearance May Disrupt DC Traffic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Efforts by the US Secret Service to provide security for former US President Donald Trump as part of his federal court appearance may disrupt traffic in Washington, DC, Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"There may be short term traffic implications due to protectee movements," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Secret Service is working with the Metropolitan Police Department, US Marshals Service, US Park Police, US Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure Trump's safety while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process, the statement said.

Trump is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday for proceedings tied to a new indictment, which charges the former president with crimes linked to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.