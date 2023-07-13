Open Menu

US Secret Service Says Seeking Suspect In Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US Secret Service Says Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US Secret Service (USSS) is seeking a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash prompted by a traffic stop near the White House, USSS Uniformed Division officer Paul Mayhair said in a statement.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

on a vehicle with an expired registration, which indicated it would stop before fleeing the area, the statement said on Wednesday.

"The suspect then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk... One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries at an area hospital," the statement added.

The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a lookout notice has been broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area, according to the statement.

Related Topics

White House Vehicle Traffic From P

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

46 minutes ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

3 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

3 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

3 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

3 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

3 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World