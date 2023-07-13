US Secret Service Says Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US Secret Service (USSS) is seeking a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash prompted by a traffic stop near the White House, USSS Uniformed Division officer Paul Mayhair said in a statement.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

on a vehicle with an expired registration, which indicated it would stop before fleeing the area, the statement said on Wednesday.

"The suspect then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk... One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries at an area hospital," the statement added.

The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a lookout notice has been broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area, according to the statement.