UrduPoint.com

US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House Grounds, Was Reunited With Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House Grounds, Was Reunited With Parents

A toddler briefly entered the White House grounds before the authorities reunited him with his parents, US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Gugliemli said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A toddler briefly entered the White House grounds before the authorities reunited him with his parents, US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Gugliemli said on Tuesday.

"The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered the White House grounds.

The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Gugliemli said in a statement, as quoted by The Hill.

Access to the White House was restricted during the incident, the report added.

The toddler may be the first person to successfully breach the White House's fence after it was doubled to approximately 13 feet in height.

Related Topics

White House Young May

Recent Stories

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Sin ..

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Since Russia's SMO Began - Space ..

1 minute ago
 Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Bide ..

Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted fo ..

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's p ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's petition

4 minutes ago
 Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

4 minutes ago
 PSB organizes coaching course

PSB organizes coaching course

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.