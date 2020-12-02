UrduPoint.com
US Secret Service To Expand Workforce From 7,700 To 10,000 By 2026 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Secret Service (USSS) looks forward to expanding its workforce from 7,700 to 10,000 in 2026, the agency's director James Murray said on Wednesday.

"Our workforce is around 7,700, but with continued support of Congress and the administration we are looking to get somewhere around 10,000 in 2026," Murray said during a virtual session of the Aspen Cyber Summit.

The hiring process involves the whole spectrum of jobs, not just the investigation area, the USSS chief said.

People interested in fighting cybercrimes can join the agency as analysts or other specialists and do not need to be special agents, he added.

The US Secret Service, among other duties, is responsible for protecting sitting presidents and vice presidents, their families, former presidents and their close relatives, in addition to visiting foreign leaders and major presidential and vice presidential candidates. The Federal law enforcement agency also conducts probes of alleged financial and cyber crimes.

