US Secretary of Commerce to Start 6-Day Trip to Southeastern Asia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will start on Sunday a six-day trip to Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, leading US executive trade mission.

On Monday, Ross will attend the East Asia Summit in Bangkok, which will be joined by 18 countries ” ASEAN member states and its partner countries, namely Russia, Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

The commerce secretary will also be the senior US government representative at the second annual Indo-Pacific business Forum in Bangkok.

Ross's trip comes after US President Donald Trump suspended $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand earlier this week over its failure to provide such workers' rights as protection for freedom of association and collective bargaining. The measure, which will take effect in six months, affects over 500 products, mainly seafood industry, which Thailand exports to the United States.