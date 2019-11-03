UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of Commerce To Start 6-Day Trip To Southeastern Asia On Sunday

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Secretary of Commerce to Start 6-Day Trip to Southeastern Asia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will start on Sunday a six-day trip to Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, leading US executive trade mission.

On Monday, Ross will attend the East Asia Summit in Bangkok, which will be joined by 18 countries ” ASEAN member states and its partner countries, namely Russia, Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

The commerce secretary will also be the senior US government representative at the second annual Indo-Pacific business Forum in Bangkok.

Ross's trip comes after US President Donald Trump suspended $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand earlier this week over its failure to provide such workers' rights as protection for freedom of association and collective bargaining. The measure, which will take effect in six months, affects over 500 products, mainly seafood industry, which Thailand exports to the United States.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Exports Business Russia China Trump Bangkok Indonesia Japan South Korea United States Vietnam Sunday Commerce Government Industry Asia Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

41 minutes ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

2 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

2 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

2 hours ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.