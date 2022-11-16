US Secretary of Defense Assured Polish Minister Błaszczak of Commitment to Defend Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III assured Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, in a phone call, of Washington's commitment to defend Poland, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak to discuss the current security situation along NATO's Eastern Flank, including reports of a missile strike on Polish territory," it said.

"Secretary Austin assured Minister Błaszczak of the ironclad commitment of the United States to defend Poland and the Department of Defense's readiness to assist Poland in any investigation of the incident. The two leaders agreed to coordinate closely together with their NATO Allies on next steps," according to the statement.

Polish media reported on November 15 that two missiles had allegedly landed on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed. Later the Polish authorities said there had been one missile. The Polish Foreign Ministry said the missile was Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw did not know exactly who the missile belonged to.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.