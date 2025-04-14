U.S. Secretary Of Energy Visits King Fahd University Of Petroleum And Minerals
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Dhahran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visited King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran on Monday as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia.
He was welcomed by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, KFUPM President Muhammad Al-Saggaf, and senior university officials.
Wright was briefed on the university's academic and research specializations, as well as its efforts to foster innovation and develop human capital in the fields of energy, engineering, and science. He met with faculty members and students and learned about the university's initiatives to advance educational and research programs in line with the highest international standards.
He was also introduced to KFUPM’s international collaboration and academic exchange programs, particularly those with leading U.S. institutions, which are designed to foster knowledge sharing, encourage joint learning, and provide students with global exposure that enhances both their academic growth and career prospects.
This visit underscores KFUPM’s role as a leading academic and research institution in the energy sector and strengthens research and academic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the U.S.
