Open Menu

U.S. Secretary Of Energy Visits King Fahd University Of Petroleum And Minerals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

U.S. Secretary of Energy visits King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Dhahran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visited King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran on Monday as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was welcomed by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, KFUPM President Muhammad Al-Saggaf, and senior university officials.

Wright was briefed on the university's academic and research specializations, as well as its efforts to foster innovation and develop human capital in the fields of energy, engineering, and science. He met with faculty members and students and learned about the university's initiatives to advance educational and research programs in line with the highest international standards.

He was also introduced to KFUPM’s international collaboration and academic exchange programs, particularly those with leading U.S. institutions, which are designed to foster knowledge sharing, encourage joint learning, and provide students with global exposure that enhances both their academic growth and career prospects.

This visit underscores KFUPM’s role as a leading academic and research institution in the energy sector and strengthens research and academic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

Recent Stories

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

33 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

17 hours ago
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

17 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

18 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

18 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World