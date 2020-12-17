UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of Interior Bernhardt Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Interior Dept Spokesman

Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) US Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the US Department of the Interior confirmed to The Washington Post.

"He is currently asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine," spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said.

According to the newspaper, Bernhardt tested positive on Wednesday and did not attend US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with the cabinet. However, he spent recent days in meetings with officials, which has triggered "a wave of tests."

A "holiday party" for department staffers, which was scheduled for Thursday, was canceled in light of Bernhardt's diagnosis, two anonymous sources told The Washington Post.

