US Secretary Of State And Defense Secretary Arrive In Delhi - Correspondent

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

US Secretary of State and Defense Secretary Arrive in Delhi - Correspondent

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 7 p.m. local time (3:30GMT).

More Stories From World

