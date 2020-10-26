US Secretary of State and Defense Secretary Arrive in Delhi - Correspondent

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 7 p.m. local time (3:30GMT).