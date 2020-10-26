US Secretary Of State And Defense Secretary Arrive In Delhi - Correspondent
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:57 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
Pompeo is expected to meet with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 7 p.m. local time (3:30GMT).