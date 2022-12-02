US Secretary of State Announces China Visit in January or February 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he plans to visit China in early 2023 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.

In an interview with French public tv channel France 2, the US official said that he would pay a visit to China in January or February 2023, but was yet to decide on the exact date of the trip.

Earlier in the month, Blinken said that his upcoming visit to China would aim at "strengthening lines of communication" between Washington and Beijing and following up on agreements reached by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.