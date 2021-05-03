UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Arrives In London For G7 Ministerial

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in London to take part in the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting.

"Touched down in London and glad to be welcomed by @USAinUK [US Embassy]. It was eight years ago that the UK, our indispensable Ally, last hosted the @G7 presidency. It's good to be back among partners and allies for these discussions," Blinken said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

The G7 ministerial this week will be the first in-person meeting of the member states' foreign ministers since April 2019.

Last year, the meetings were held in video conference format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The G7 events will cover a range of issues including COVID-19 and economic recovery, the climate crisis, China, and Russia, according to US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

Blinken's visit to the UK will last until Wednesday, May 5. The Secretary of State plans to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. At the end of the week, Blinken is expected to travel to Ukraine.

