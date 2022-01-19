US Secretary of State Blinken Arrives in Kiev - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kiev, the CNN state department pool reported on Wednesday.

Blinken is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as part of his visit.

The trip is designed to demonstrate Washington's support for Kiev amid tensions with Moscow over fears of Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such claims.