U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shanghai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Shanghai, China on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting China from April 24 to 26, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Antony Blinken is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

APP/asg