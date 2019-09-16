US Secretary of State Calls Iraqi Prime Minister After Saudi Oil Attacks - Press Office

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, the prime minister's press office said, following drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, the prime minister's press office said, following drone attacks in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi oil facilities were attacked with drones on Saturday, losing over half of output.

US administration reportedly suggested the drones may have come from the territory of Iran or Iraq. Baghdad refuted the allegations that Iraqi territory had been used for the attack.

"The prime minister received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," the press service said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details about what was discussed during the call.