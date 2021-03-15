US Secretary of State, Defense Chief to Embark on Trip to Japan, South Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will start their official visit to Tokyo and Seoul on Monday to have talks with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in what will be their first international trip since US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Blinken and Austin are expected to hold the so-called 2+2 negotiations hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with senior Japanese officials.

The US secretary of state and the defense chief are also likely to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, after which they will embark on a trip to South Korea, where they will take part in the US-South Korea Foreign and Defense Ministerial meeting hosted by Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.

Blinken and Austin will return to Washington on Thursday.