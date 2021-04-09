UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Describes Biden's Words About Putin As Political Pragmatism

Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:20 AM

US Secretary of State Describes Biden's Words About Putin as Political Pragmatism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the remarks of President Joe Biden about Russian leader Vladimir Putin as political pragmatism.

Last month, Biden said in an interview with ABC news that Putin would "pay a price" for alleged interference in the US elections. In addition, Biden answered in the affirmative when asked whether he considered Putin a "killer."

"The president is very clear-eyed about two things ... [Biden needs] to hold Russia to account for any reckless or adversarial actions it takes" but is open for the cooperation in the "areas in which it may be in our mutual interest to work with Russia," Blinken told The Washington Post newspaper, answering the question how the US leader could call Putin a "killer" and at the same time strive for cooperation in some areas.

This dual nature of the US policy toward Russia was described by Blinken as political pragmatism.

The top diplomat also expressed concern over the alleged movement of Russian troops toward the Ukrainian borders.

