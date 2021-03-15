US Secretary of State Discusses Russia, China With French Counterpart - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Russia, China and Iran with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian emphasized the special role of the Transatlantic Alliance in addressing global security challenges.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Iran, Russia, and China, and the political process in Libya," State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

Blinken also talked about peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean with his French counterpart on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Blinken held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, discussing the situations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Myanmar.