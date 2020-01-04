UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Discusses Soleimani's Killing With Turkish Foreign Minister

Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday to discuss the military operation that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, with the US diplomat stating that Washington's actions were defensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday to discuss the military operation that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, with the US diplomat stating that Washington's actions were defensive.

"Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and I discussed the decisive defensive action [US President] @realDonaldTrump employed in Baghdad to protect American lives. I reiterated the importance of countering the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Cavusoglu discussed the matter earlier in the day with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Both ministers expressed their concerns over the killing of Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Pompeo was criticized in a New York Times article for exaggerating the Iraqi response to Soleimani's death. The Secretary of State posted a video pertaining to be Iraqi citizens in Baghdad celebrating the killing of the commander. However, the US newspaper accused the diplomat of spreading misinformation, citing eyewitnesses who claimed that the crowd was very small and that the celebration was over in less than two minutes.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

