US Secretary Of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and other regional issues

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and other regional issues.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

The Indian foreign minister confirmed the conversation adding that both sides discussed issues surrounding the Indo-Pacific region.

"Reviewed the progress on our bilateral cooperation. Discussed developments pertaining to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and the global economy," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar took place amid the visit to India of US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, who is believed to be a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Russia.

Earlier in the week, the White House said that Singh would discuss the consequences of events in Ukraine for the global economy during his visit to India.

Singh arrived in India on Wednesday, a day before UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned visits to New Delhi.

