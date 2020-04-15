US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Accuses WHO of Failing to Perform its Duties in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out at the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of failing to do its job amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out at the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of failing to do its job amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed his administration to stop US funding for the WHO, which he accused of mismanaging and covering-up the spread of COVID-19.

"And we need the World Health Organization to do its job, to perform its Primary function, which is to make sure that the world has accurate, timely, effective, real information about what is going on in the global health space, and they did not get it done here," Pompeo said in an interview with the Fox news tv channel on Tuesday.

Pompeo also said that there was a lack of transparency from Beijing, despite the Chinese government claiming that they seek cooperation. According to the secretary of state, the US still did not receive the information on "what actually took place there."

Nearly a third of all COVID-19 cases are currently in the US. The country has over 609 coronavirus cases and over 26,000 related deaths.