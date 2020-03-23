US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Arrives in Afghanistan on Surprise Visit for Talks With Ghani, Abdullah - Reports

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on Monday on an unannounced visit to promote the implementation of the US-Taliban deal, Reuters news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on Monday on an unannounced visit to promote the implementation of the US-Taliban deal, Reuters news agency reported.

According to Reuters, Pompeo is expected to hold meetings both with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and his key political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, refusing to recognize the results of the recent election.