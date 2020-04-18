UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Concerned By Cyber Attacks On Czech Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concerned by cyber attacks on Czech hospitals

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he was concerned by 'malicious' cyber attacks that have targeted Czech hospitals battling the novel coronavirus

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he was concerned by 'malicious' cyber attacks that have targeted Czech hospitals battling the novel coronavirus.

"As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, malicious cyber activity that impairs the ability of hospitals and healthcare systems to deliver critical services could have deadly results," Pompeo said.

"Anyone that engages in such an action should expect consequences," he added in a statement obtained by AFP.

Several Czech hospitals have recently reported cyber attack attempts which they have withstood.

"The situation is quiet now, we have seen individual incidents which have been prevented," Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Friday.

"However, we still have to be very cautious," he added.

The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency NUKIB on Thursday warned against attacks which it expected "in the next few days".

Hospitals in the eastern Czech cities of Olomouc and Ostrava as well as several others then announced attacks on their computer systems which they averted.

NUKIB did not say where the attacks might come from. In a report last year, it singled out Russia and China as posing the biggest threat to Czech cyber security.

"We call upon the actor in question to refrain from carrying out disruptive malicious cyber activity against the Czech Republic's healthcare system or similar infrastructure elsewhere," Pompeo said.

"We also call upon all states not to turn a blind eye to criminal or other organizations carrying out such activity from their territory," he added, vowing "zero tolerance" for such attacks.

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.7 million people, reported 6,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 176 deaths, on Saturday morning.

The United States has declared more than 700,282 cases and 36,773 deaths.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Russia China Olomouc Ostrava Czech Republic United States Criminals All From Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS lab begins testing coronavirus

21 seconds ago

Tandoor boy in Chaman passes competition exam to b ..

4 minutes ago

PIA to resume on Sunday its special relief flight ..

51 seconds ago

Foolproof security ensures at Ehsaas Kafalat Centr ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Forces Neutralize 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

1 minute ago

Ajman-DED announces three-month renewal for trade ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.