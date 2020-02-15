US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejects German criticism of US retreat from global stage

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday hit back at German claims that Washington was retreating from the global stage, insisting that the death of the transatlantic alliance was "grossly over-exaggerated"

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday hit back at German claims that Washington was retreating from the global stage, insisting that the death of the transatlantic alliance was "grossly over-exaggerated".

"Those statements don't reflect reality," Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference, a day after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Donald Trump's America rejected "even the idea of an international community".

"I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over-exaggerated," Pompeo said, paraphrasing a famous Mark Twain quote.