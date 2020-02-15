UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Rejects German Criticism Of US Retreat From Global Stage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejects German criticism of US retreat from global stage

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday hit back at German claims that Washington was retreating from the global stage, insisting that the death of the transatlantic alliance was "grossly over-exaggerated"

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday hit back at German claims that Washington was retreating from the global stage, insisting that the death of the transatlantic alliance was "grossly over-exaggerated".

"Those statements don't reflect reality," Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference, a day after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Donald Trump's America rejected "even the idea of an international community".

"I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over-exaggerated," Pompeo said, paraphrasing a famous Mark Twain quote.

Related Topics

Washington German Trump Munich Alliance From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NAB raids at offices of Sharif family's owned comp ..

6 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

President Salva Kiir offers key compromise for pe ..

2 minutes ago

Body of man recovered in Bannu

2 minutes ago

Pompeo pledges $1bn for EU energy projects to redu ..

2 minutes ago

Two Domestic Test Systems for Сoronavirus Identif ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.