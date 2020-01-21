UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo's Violating Int'l Norms With Venezuela Power Change Plan - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:17 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Violating Int'l Norms With Venezuela Power Change Plan - Russian Foreign Ministry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's admission that his country is working to oust Venezuela's elected president proves that Washington is running a deliberate campaign to destabilize the sovereign state in violation of international rules, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's admission that his country is working to oust Venezuela's elected president proves that Washington is running a deliberate campaign to destabilize the sovereign state in violation of international rules, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In an interview with Colombia's Caracol tv on Monday, Pompeo said that getting Nicolas Maduro to leave was the desired outcome of Washington's "project." He described the US backing of Juan Guaido, Venezuela's self-proclaimed president, as a strategy that was fundamentally working.

"Here is the international law as Washington sees it. What we heard was the US secretary of state confessing that his country is running a campaign to destabilize sovereign countries," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Pompeo also said that ousting Maduro was a collective effort by the United States and other countries, including those in Europe.

The US administration's efforts to topple Maduro's government became pronounced last year after it recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, and imposed sanctions that US officials said were designed to exacerbate the country's already acute economic crisis.

While the United States has expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, a study released last May � co-authored by leading economist Jeffrey Sachs � concluded that Washington's sanctions have led to the deaths of some 40,000 Venezuelans since 2017.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Facebook United States Colombia Venezuela May 2017 TV Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

17 seconds ago

PPP, PMLN governments promulgated 170 Ordinances: ..

18 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad A ..

20 seconds ago

Boeing Hid 2009 Crash Report Foreshadowing 737 MAX ..

16 minutes ago

Arish wants to be the best spinner, says Amir's 20 ..

13 minutes ago

ATC to record foreign witnesses testimony through ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.